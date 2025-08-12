Partnership creates EV charging corridor on I-10

SANTA MONICA, Calif.— Greenlane announced it is establishing its second commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging corridor connecting Southern California to Phoenix via Interstate 10. The company is doing so thanks to a strategic partnership.

A media release states that the corridor expansion is supported by a new strategic partnership with Windrose Technology, a pioneering electric truck original equipment manufacturer (OEM), which has validated the viability of long-haul electric trucking through successful single-charge journeys from Colton, next to San Bernardino in the Inland Empire, to Phoenix. Looking ahead, Windrose plans to manufacture 2,000 electric trucks in 2026 and scale up to 10,000 in 2027 globally—unlocking a new era of freight movement, powered by Greenlane’s expanding public charging network.

“Our second corridor was strategically selected to best support the carriers and shippers who keep our economy moving,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “Windrose’s remarkable achievements during testing demonstrate that our high-performance charging network can handle the most demanding freight operations, giving us confidence that this I-10 corridor will serve as a critical backbone for zero-emission freight. By establishing charging infrastructure along key transportation arteries, we’re providing the foundation fleets need to scale their electric operations.”

A media release issued by Greenlane states that the corridor is one of several planned routes as the company works to develop a nationwide network of commercial EV charging for medium- and heavy-duty fleets. The second corridor includes the recently opened flagship Greenlane Center™ in Colton, next to San Bernardino in the Inland Empire, as well as new sites to be developed in Blythe, California, and Greater Phoenix, Arizona.

Windrose’s R700 Class 8 electric semi successfully completed single-charge journeys from Greenlane’s Colton location to both Buckeye, Ariz., near Phoenix (I-10 corridor) and Las Vegas (I-15 corridor) with a gross combined weight rating (GCWR) of 74,420 pounds. The Phoenix route represents a particularly significant milestone, as the nearly 300-mile journey with near-maximum payload demonstrates the real-world capability of electric trucks for demanding long-haul freight operations. These single-charge hauls follow successful interoperability testing at the Colton site, where the Windrose R700 Class 8 electric truck achieved a peak charge rate of 772 kW with its dual-gun charging technology, exhibiting Greenlane’s ability to support rapid turnaround times essential for freight operations.

“Achieving nearly 300 miles with a GCWR of 74,420 pounds on a single charge with 12% battery left proves that electric long-haul trucking isn’t just theory—it’s proven real-world performance,” said Wen Han, founder and CEO of Windrose Technology. “This is what happens when innovative vehicle platforms meet world-class charging infrastructure. Our next step is to prove diesel parity in the United States, Europe, Oceania and South America, as we have already proven in China.”

Under a new strategic partnership, Windrose will utilize Greenlane’s flagship center in Colton as its base of operations for several vehicles and to power its R700 electric truck for pilot customers along the I-15 and I-10 freight corridors. One of the first customers on these routes will be Nevoya, a next-generation electric trucking carrier focused on helping shippers and third-party logistics carriers transition to electric transportation. Nevoya plans to operate battery-electric trucks along the I-15 and I-10 corridors, with the Greenlane Center in Colton serving as a base for charging and driver support.

“Greenlane’s I-10 charging network creates the infrastructure breakthrough that electric trucking needs—and Nevoya is positioned to capitalize on it,” said John Verdon, Chief Commercial Officer at Nevoya. “As we launch operations on the I-10, this partnership allows us to demonstrate that long-haul electric trucking is not just possible—it’s practical, scalable, and the future of freight.”

In April, Greenlane opened its first flagship charging center in Colton, California, featuring more than 40 high-speed chargers, including 12 pull-through and 29 bobtail lanes for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles (EVs), amenities such as restrooms and wifi, carports, 24/7 security, and additional offerings like office space and parking.