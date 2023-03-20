Dobbs Truck Group opens new TRP-Tacoma store

TACOMA, Wash. — Following the opening of Dobbs Peterbilt-Sumner, the flagship dealership location serving customers in the Puget Sound area of Washington, Dobbs Peterbilt-Tacoma has been rebranded and opened as a new Dobbs TRP location known as Dobbs TRP-Tacoma.

Operated by Dobbs Truck Group, Dobbs TRP-Tacoma is the second TRP store location for the dealer group, according to a news release. Dobbs TRP-Tacoma features a wide range of quality parts for trucks, trailers and buses of all makes and models.

TRP parts, distributed exclusively by PACCAR Parts, a division of Paccar Inc., offers aftermarket products that are designed and tested to meet customers’ expectations for quality and value.

“We are extremely pleased to expand our after sales support network with our new TRP-Tacoma location,” Olen Hunter, executive vice president of Dobbs Truck Group-West, said. “This location will provide customers with excellent access to quality parts for all makes and models of trucks, trailers and buses in the South Puget Sound area. Our partnership with PACCAR Parts has allowed us to expand our customer service footprint throughout our dealer network. This new location is conveniently located off I-5, with easy access to and from the freeway, and in close proximity to the Port of Tacoma where there is a large vehicle population.”