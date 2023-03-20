New FMCSA ‘how to’ video explains interstate operating authority

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMSA) Registration Office has shared a new video in its “how to” series that explains what truck drivers need to know in order to obtain their interstate operating authority and U.S. Department of Transportation numbers.

“… as a new applicant, you will learn how to make a decision depending on the type of business you operate, what you transport and if you receive payment for transporting property, passengers or household goods — or arranging for the transportation of property or household goods,” a news release noted.

While FMCSA oversees safety compliance for motor carriers operating in interstate commerce, drivers will need operating authority to carry out certain operations or transportation services their business offers.

The type of operation a company runs, where the vehicles operate and the cargo carried (or handled, whether you transport it directly, or arrange for its transportation) helps determine what type of operating authority is needed before a driver can conduct business, according to the FMCSA.

The FMCSA Office of Registration is developing future videos that will describe the different types of operating authority, including motor carriers of property, passengers and household goods, as well as brokers and freight forwarders.

“Through this video and future resources, we aim to simplify the process for applicants and prepare them to operate safely,” the news release stated.

Click here to access the video.