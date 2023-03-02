Drayage company Duncan and Son Lines celebrates 80 years of service

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — For David Duncan, owner of drayage company Duncan and Son Lines, business is all about making sure his employees are happy.

As the company celebrates 80 years of service, Duncan said their accomplishments “are a direct result of our employees, and giving them the best and cleanest fleet of trucks, with the latest safety equipment offered, is one part of our success. The industry has evolved significantly in 80 years, and we look forward to leading it in the next 80 years as we transition to zero emissions.”

The company’s primary business is to dray containers from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles to Arizona and other southwestern states, according to a news release.

“Four generations of the Duncan family have owned and operated the company to become a model for the trucking industry, earning EPA’s SmartWay Excellence Award for more than five consecutive years as a leader in clean fleets,” the news release stated.

The employee-owned trucking company operates more than 350 trucks and has a chassis pool in the thousands. It operates container yards in Buckeye, Arizona and Rialto, California.

“The company has always embraced the employee model by owning and operating its trucks and giving the employee a say in the trucks they wish to drive,” the news release noted.

As the company grows, so too does its mission for the future.

Duncan’s sister company, 4 Gen Logistics, has pledged to become the first all-zero-emission employer-owned Class 8 drayage truck fleet in North America by 2025, taking delivery of up to 90 zero-emission Class 8 drayage trucks, according to the news release.

4 Gen is also also building a network of 90 direct-current fast charging stations capable of delivering 350 kWh each.

A total of 20 Kenworth T680e ZE trucks will arrive at its Port of Long Beach facility in early March, with 40 Volvo VNR Electric Generation 2 trucks in Q2 2023, the news release stated.

“We have operated (battery-electric vehicles) BEVs for two years with nine chargers in place at present, and with our pledge to have a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2025 — 10 years before we are required to — we know it is the right thing to do to reduce our carbon footprint. (Beneficial cargo owners) BCOs have embraced our move to (zero emission vehicles) ZEVs, and we plan to work with them so we can both meet our sustainability goals.”