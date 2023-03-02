Goodyear’s Jenny Paige named a 2023 Women Make America Award honoree

AKRON, Ohio — The Manufacturing Institute (MI) — the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers — will celebrate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Jenny Paige at the 2023 Women MAKE America Awards gala in Washington, D.C., on April 20.

The Women MAKE America Awards recognize women in manufacturing who demonstrate excellence in their careers and communities, according to a news release.

Each year, 130 winners are chosen by an external panel of industry leaders based on the criteria of innovation, leadership, mentorship and community engagement.

Paige, a senior product marketing manager in Goodyear’s North America Consumer business, joins the 2023 class as an honoree.

“Jenny has the ability to navigate teams through highly complex projects and she’s committed to supporting young women in her community,” said Michiel Kramer, director of consumer product marketing at Goodyear. “She’s a natural role model for our industry’s next generation of talent.”

The Women MAKE Awards are part of the MI’s Women MAKE America initiative. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than a third of the manufacturing workforce, the news release noted. Women MAKE America aims to create a 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the industry.

“This award is a testament to the impact Jenny has made on our industry, and we deeply appreciate all of her contributions,” said Steve McClellan, president of Goodyear Americas and a National Association of Manufacturers board member. “I am extremely proud of our Goodyear team, and it’s very rewarding to see one of our colleagues recognized by the Manufacturing Institute.”