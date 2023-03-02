ATRI seeking participants in annual costs survey

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is asking that all motor carriers participate in its annual Operational Costs of Trucking report by filling out a survey.

“ATRI’s 15th-annual Operational Costs of Trucking is one of the most used and most comprehensive benchmarking tools in the trucking industry,” a news release stated. “ATRI confidentially collects costs and operational data directly from trucking fleets and owner-operators, and its analysis reveals key trends for fleets of each sector, size and region.”

The fleet metrics requested by ATRI include driver pay, fuel costs, insurance premiums and equipment lease or purchase payments. Carriers and owner-operators are asked to provide full-year 2022 cost per mile and/or cost per hour data through an easy-to-use online data entry form or email submission.

By carrier request, this year’s report includes valuable new efficiency metrics such as miles between breakdowns.

Participating motor carriers will once again receive a customized report that compares their fleet’s costs and operations to peer carriers of the same sector and size, as well as an advance copy of the full report.

“ATRI’s Ops Costs report is indispensable for benchmarking our operations; it confirms what we are doing well and notes where we can achieve additional cost savings,” said James Burg, president and CEO of James Burg Trucking Company. “And the customized peer-group assessment is invaluable to our benchmarking activities.”

For-hire motor carriers are encouraged to provide operational cost data to ATRI by Friday, April 28.

ATRI’s data collection form is available online by clicking here.