Platform Science, Luma Brighter Learning partnership focuses on carrier safety

SAN DIEGO and MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Transportation technology firm Platform Science and transportation design company Luma Brighter Learning are collaborating to help make big truck carriers safer on the nation’s roadways.

According to a news release, the partnership will bring Luma’s eNugget Learning and Luma Emerge learning management solutions to Platform Science’s solutions catalog — all in an effort to improve drivers’ training and knowledge of industry best practices.

“Luma Brighter Learning provides online and blended learning programs and has been making a measurable difference in learning outcomes for the trucking industry for almost a decade,” a news release stated. “Platform Science’s innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.”

Luma officials say they help carriers improve safety, communication and compliance “through focused, on-demand, micro-learning lessons.”

“We understand drivers’ time is extremely valuable, and Luma Brighter Learning’s training programs make it easier for them to complete instructional programs directly from the cab when they are off the road,” said Emilie Campbell, director of partner management at Platform Science. “As we continue to build our app catalog, we are providing fleet operators with the tools needed to improve the driver experience and increase efficiencies. Luma’s unique approach to training accomplishes both of those goals.”

Dr. Gina Anderson, Luma Brighter Learning co-founder and CEO, said that she is “pleased to partner with Platform Science to offer enhanced and easily accessible training to drivers from their cab. Effective learning is not about the number of hours spent training employees. What is important is training quality and frequency. This partnership further allows drivers to take control of their learning, maximizing their time while experiencing meaningful lessons and authentic live coaching sessions that make a measurable difference in safety outcomes.”