Eagle Transport Corporation acquires bulk carriers

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Petroleum and chemical transportation company Eagle Transport Corporation has bought Dalton, Georgia-based Bulk Carriers Inc.

Terms of the deal weren’t made available.

According to a news release, “Eagle Transport has continued to scale its company footprint, services and operational capabilities in recent years through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Eagle continues to grow and deliver customer-focused transportation solutions within the petroleum, chemical, and hazardous materials sectors.”

Lance Collette, president and COO of Eagle Transport, said that “Bulk Carriers is a highly-respected leader in the dry bulk logistics market, with a long reputation of service and safety. We are excited to welcome their team into the Eagle family. This acquisition supports our strategy of providing an even greater level of service to our growing list of dry bulk clients.”

Established in 1969, Rocky Mount, North Carolina-based Eagle Transport has more than 20 terminals across the southeast, along with 500 tractors, 650 trailers and 800 team members.

Kevin Brown, president of Bulk Carriers, said his company is excited to move into what he called “the next phase of high-quality customer service as we merge with Eagle Transport Corporation.”

“Like Bulk Carriers, Eagle Transportation Corporation shares the same passion for offering personalized customer service,” Brown said. “We are excited to join the Eagle team and continue to serve our customers for many years to come. We also thank our customers and suppliers for supporting a local-owned, small business and allowing us to serve and grow with you. We also extend a heartfelt and personal thanks to our dedicated drivers, maintenance crew, and office staff. Without those valued people, our success would not have been possible.”

Bulk Carriers, established in 1998, operates 22 tractors, 34 trailers and employs 18 team members.