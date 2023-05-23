Cummins, Heliox to offer electric vehicle chargers for fleets

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Truck engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. and Heliox, a supplier of fast-charging solutions, have signed a written agreement to provide both the sale and service of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in North America.

According to a news release, the agreement will bring both a mobile 50 kW DC charger, Mobile 50 and a stationary 180 kW DC charging system, Flex 180, to market.

The Mobile 50 plugs into 480V AC wall sockets and can be used anywhere there is a compatible power source. Its portable design does not require fixed to battery electric vehicles. The Flex 180 solution provides up to three dispensers capable of static, sequential and dynamic charging for optimal flexibility in charging for fleet customers. Dispensing options can come in both plug and pantograph options for transit bus customers.

“We have a storied history of building innovative partnerships that combine strengths to create incremental value for our customers. Our relationship with EV charging partners builds on this legacy, and we are excited to work together to better serve customers who rely on battery electric technology. It’s yet another step in our journey to Destination Zero,” said Zach Gillen, general manager of Cummins Sales and Service North America. “Our collaboration with Heliox will deliver a reliable solution to support fleet customers in reaching their sustainability and emissions goals.”

Heliox CEO Michael Colijn said his company is looking forward to working with Cummins “to accelerate their efforts to provide electric vehicle charging solutions for fleets.“

“Charging infrastructure is a critical component in adopting electrified technology, and we’re proud to play a role in helping Cummins customers on their journey to zero emissions vehicles,” Colijn added.

Both EV charger products are available through Cummins’ North America distribution network.