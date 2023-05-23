Washington state passes restroom access law for truckers

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a new law that requires shippers to provide restroom access to truck drivers during normal business hours.

House Bill 1457 goes into effect on July 23.

According to the law, restrooms must be located in an area “where providing access would not create an obvious health or safety risk to the motor carrier.”

Additionally, there must not be any obvious security, health or safety risk to the shipper, consignee or its employees.

A shipper or consignee is not required to make any physical changes to a restroom and may require that an employee accompany a motor carrier to the restroom, the law states.

Under the law, a consignee is described as a person or business who takes delivery of property, cargo or materials transported in interstate or intrastate commerce from a motor carrier.

Failing to comply with the new law will mean the department of health issuing a warning letter for a first violation. A shipper or consignee that violates the law after receiving a warning letter will be found guilty of a class 2 civil infraction.

The maximum penalty for a class 2 civil infraction is $300, not including statutory assessments, according to the state of Washington.