Echo Global Logistics garners award for workplace environment

CHICAGO — For the seventh year, Echo Global Logistics has been named a 2023 Best and Brightest Company to Work for in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources.

“We’re proud to see Echo continually celebrated for its workplace culture and community,” said Paula Frey, chief human resources officer at Echo. “We strive to foster the kind of positive environment that encourages individuals to succeed in collaboration with one another, something that is integral to our business. Best and Brightest is an excellent illustration of how every Echo employee supports our shared company goals.”

Doug Waggoner, chief executive officer at Echo, said the company’s advanced transportation technology is supported by its dedicated workers.

“Echo team members show up with enthusiasm and drive every day to simplify transportation for our many clients and carrier partners,” he said.

The Best and Brightest community comprises the nation’s leading businesses that have proven to be the ideal employment environment for job seekers. Hosted by the National Association for Business Resources, this particular Best and Brightest Company award recognizes the companies that commit to their employees through human resources initiatives and practices.