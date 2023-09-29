Echo Global’s SVP of engineering named Crain’s 2023 Notable Women in STEM

CHICAGO — Christina Garcia, Echo Global Logistics’ senior vice president of engineering, has been named to Crain’s Chicago Notable Women in STEM 2023.

Garcia was recognized for her work in fostering relationships with engineers and analytical work, a news release stated.

“It’s an honor to be named to this award list,” Garcia said. “As a leader in Echo’s engineering department, I strive to be available as a mentor and teacher for others, helping to promote individual and team success as well as elevate technical excellence and deliver quality.”

Crain’s Women in STEM features top women leaders in Chicago who are making an impact in the fields of technology, science, math and engineering.

“Those recognized by this award demonstrate a measurable impact in their work and ability to effect change, make significant contributions to their industry or community and illustrate leadership capabilities for other women in STEM and professional organizations,” according to the news release. “Garcia’s contributions to enhancing Echo’s value proposition to shippers and carriers through its robust technology suite have been significant. She partnered with Echo’s product and business teams to understand the end user’s needs and challenges, allowing her to form technical considerations for the company’s business strategy. Garcia also actively promotes modern technological approaches to business while balancing deliverable objectives, enabling her engineering team to simplify operations and designs while taking Echo’s technology suite to the next level.”

Echo Chief Information Officer Zach Jecklin said that Garcia “quickly infused efficiency and adaptability into our Echo team and technological landscape. Her engineering expertise has added tremendous value to our modernization agenda and elevated our technology administration.”