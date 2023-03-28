Electric truck maker Nikola names new CFO

PHOENIX — Electric semi-truck manufacturer Nikola Corporation’s chief financial officer (CFO) Kim J. Brady will retire on April 7.

According to a news release, Anastasiya “Stasy” Pasterick, who is currently serving as Nikola’s vice president and corporate controller, will succeed Brady as the company’s new CFO.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to continue shaping Nikola as we remain focused on the execution of our business plan and navigate the next chapter of our journey,” Pasterick said. “I am grateful to Kim for serving as a valued colleague, mentor, and friend since I joined the Nikola team over four years ago.”

Brady will remain employed with Nikola through April 28, 2023, as a non-executive officer in an advisory capacity to support the transition.

As CFO, Pasterick will be responsible for leading Nikola’s finance and accounting team, including investor relations, strategic finance and treasury, the news release noted.

“Stasy’s proven financial acumen and attention to detail are the capabilities the company needs now as we build on the momentum surrounding the unveiling of our new energy brand, HYLA, the commercialization of our Class 8 battery-electric truck, and the pending production of our Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell vehicle,” said Michael Lohscheller, Nikola Corporation president and CEO. “We are grateful to Kim for his leadership and dedication to the company for the past five years. He led the organization’s early rounds of funding and was instrumental in taking the company public and shaping its strategy. We sincerely wish him all the very best as he embarks on a new and exciting chapter in his life.”

Looking back on her time at Nikola, Brady said, “It has been a privilege to be part of the great team at Nikola and I am proud of what we have accomplished together, including building a strong foundation for a zero-emissions transportation future and energy transition to hydrogen. I’ll miss the passion, vision, and collaborative spirit throughout the organization and am pleased to see a high-caliber leader like Stasy step in as the next CFO of the company.”