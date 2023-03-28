DTNA commemorates 750,000th vehicle produced at North Carolina factory

MT. HOLLY, N.C. — Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA) recently celebrated production of the 750,000th vehicle built at its Mt. Holly, North Carolina, truck manufacturing plant.

Keys to the milestone vehicle — a Freightliner M2 106 Plus — were presented to representatives from Penske Truck Leasing during a ceremony at the facility, according to a news release.

“Since it opened, the Mt. Holly plant has earned a strong reputation of manufacturing excellence based on teamwork, collaboration and partnership with our valued customers,” Jeff Allen, senior vice president of operations and specialty vehicles at DTNA, said. “As the longstanding home to our M2 and SD vehicle lines, we’re honored to present the milestone 750,000th truck from Mt. Holly, an all-new M2 106 Plus, to Penske Truck Leasing.”

Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing, said that his company is appreciative of its partnership with DTNA.

“The dedication the team at Mt. Holly has for satisfying the needs of our customers with quality trucks,” Rosa said. “We look forward to adding this M2 106 Plus, and many more, from Mt. Holly to our North American fleet in the coming months.”

Freightliner Trucks opened the Mt. Holly truck plant in May 1979.

It began by building a variety of heavy-duty Freightliner trucks for over-the-road applications. In 1991, it started producing the original Business Class trucks, progenitor to the Business Class M2 line introduced in 2002 and the Plus series line introduced in 2022.

The changeover from legacy M2 and SD product lines is ongoing, and the plant will continue to ramp output of the Plus series. Mt. Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant currently employs 1,800 people.