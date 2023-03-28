Truck drivers play key role in Vietnam Memorial Wall replica’s national tour

Truck driver Jeff Webert of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, picked up The Wall That Heals in San Luis Obispo, California, and transported it to Hawaiian Gardens, California. He will transport The Wall to Menifee, California, before driving to Texas to turn The Wall over to another driver. (Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group) Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group Vietnam veteran Dennis Blessman, a retired engineer who served in the US Air Force from 1967-1968, became a volunteer for The Wall That Heals 15 years ago. (Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group) California State Sen. Sharon Quirk-Silva (District 67) of Fullerton speaks March 25, 2023, during the opening ceremony for The Wall that Heals tour stop at Hawaiian Gardens, California. (Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group) Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group Photo by Bobby Ralston of The Trucker Media Group

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. — Ashley Pacific Northwest driver Jeff Webert said that hauling a memorial to one of America’s deadliest wars is about more than just doing his job — it’s about honoring his family and country.

Webert, who comes from a military family but didn’t serve himself, is one of many truck drivers who will carry The Wall That Heals around the nation throughout the rest of this year.

The wall, sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Since 1996, the wall has been displayed at nearly 700 communities throughout the nation.

Just like the original, the replica wall is etched with the names of 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

Along with a mobile education center, the project is designed to teach people about the war and those who fought and died in it.

The Trucker caught up with Webert during the wall’s second stop of the year on Saturday, March 25, in Hawaiian Gardens, California.

He picked up the wall in San Luis Obispo, California, stopped in Hawaiian Gardens, then will head to Citrus Heights, California, where it will be unpacked and placed on display from Thursday, March 30, through Sunday, April 2.

After that, Webert will guide his truck to Menifee, California, before heading out to Texas, where another driver will pick up from there.

“It means a lot to me,” Webert said of hauling the memorial. “My aunt served in Vietnam, and so it is my way of giving back and to show my respects to her and everybody that served my country. It means a lot for the little kids seeing the trailer go up and down the road. I just means a lot to me.”

