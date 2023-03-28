Trucker wounded in Interstate 5 shooting north of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — An overnight shooting on Monday, March 27, along the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass shut down traffic between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley for several hours.
Northbound traffic backed up for miles in the high mountain pass.
California Highway Patrol Officer D.C. Williams told KGET-TV that the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday and a trucker was wounded.
“We got calls of brandishing on the freeway, which is someone brandishing a firearm at a truck driver that turned into an altercation which ended up in the truck driver being shot, at this time the wounds are non-life threatening,” Williams said.
The California Department of Transportation’s road conditions website reported the northbound side of I-5 reopened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 28.
No further details were immediately available.
