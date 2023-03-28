TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Trucker wounded in Interstate 5 shooting north of Los Angeles

By The Associated Press -
The California Highway Patrol received calls of someone brandishing a gun on Interstate 5 just before a truck driver was shot,

LOS ANGELES — An overnight shooting on Monday, March 27, along the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass shut down traffic between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley for several hours.

Northbound traffic backed up for miles in the high mountain pass.

California Highway Patrol Officer D.C. Williams told KGET-TV that the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Monday and a trucker was wounded.

“We got calls of brandishing on the freeway, which is someone brandishing a firearm at a truck driver that turned into an altercation which ended up in the truck driver being shot, at this time the wounds are non-life threatening,” Williams said.

The California Department of Transportation’s road conditions website reported the northbound side of I-5 reopened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 28.

No further details were immediately available.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

