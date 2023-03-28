Daimler Truck collaborates with Siemens to build integrated digital engineering platform

PLANO, Texas — Siemens Digital Industries Software and Daimler Truck AG are collaborating on a new digital engineering platform built using the Siemens Xcelerator software and services.

According to a news release, “The new platform will enable Daimler Truck to explore a future of commercial vehicle innovation and the efficient product development and lifecycle management of trucks and buses and will be rolled out globally across Daimler Trucks’ engineering hubs, brands and business segments.”

Dr. Andreas Gorbach, a member of the Board of Management at Daimler Truck Holding AG, said the company’s decision to expand the relationship with Siemens is “driven by the ambition to create a globally integrated IT and engineering environment for Daimler Truck.”

“This will help us to leverage the most advanced technologies to build the future of transportation and make the business of our customers more successful,” he continued. “A unified IT landscape will bring our engineering activities at Daimler Truck a huge step forward. With a transparent and efficient end-to-end engineering process enabled by the new development platform, we are becoming more agile and can improve our time to market.”

The new digital platform will expand Daimler Truck’s adoption of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio through the implementation of Teamcenter® software for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), extended with Bill of Materials (BOM) management as its future standard PLM solution, the news release noted.

“This environment brings together and integrates the Daimler Truck teams’ workflows, systems and their associated mechanical design, electrical design and simulation data,” the news release stated. “This expands upon Daimler Truck’s use of solutions from across the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, including NX™ software for product engineering.”

Cedrik Neike, a member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO Digital Industries, called trucks “the backbone of global supply chains.”

“Siemens will help Daimler Truck to chart the future of carbon-neutral transportation,” he added. “Daimler Truck will build its carbon-neutral future using our leading technology platform, using our leading product engineering, lifecycle management and simulation tools.”