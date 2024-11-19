Empower the future: Nominations now open for TCA’s Young Leadership Program

Alexandria, V.a. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has opened nominations for the second class of its Elevate Young Leadership Program.

“Elevate is a remarkable opportunity for young leaders to engage deeply with the industry, expand their skills, and connect with experienced mentors and industry peers,” said Zander Gambill TCA’s vice president of Membership Outreach. “We’re thrilled to welcome a new class and continue the momentum from last year’s impactful program.”

According to a TCA press release, following a successful inaugural year, the program is once again inviting young professionals in the truckload industry to develop essential leadership skills, network with peers and mentors, and engage in impactful learning experiences.

Elevate, sponsored by Tenstreet and Drivers Legal Plan, is crafted to empower emerging leaders through mentorship, skill-building sessions, and industry networking. The program includes a blend of in-person gatherings at TCA events alongside virtual sessions and projects throughout 2025. Participants will have unique access to resources and insights, positioning them to take on future leadership roles within their organizations and the trucking industry.

“At Tenstreet, connection, curiosity and compassion drive everything we do,” said Joe Franco, Tenstreet’s director of strategic sales about the company’s sponsorship of the program. “The TCA Elevate program embodies these values, providing young professionals with the opportunity to thrive through impactful mentorship, peer support, and hands-on development. We are genuinely honored to co-sponsor this program and contribute to nurturing the next generation of leaders in the trucking industry.”

To qualify, young leaders from TCA member companies must be under the age of 41 as of March 23, 2025, and be endorsed by a supervisor.

“Drivers Legal Plan is proud to support this initiative that aims to provide mentorship and foster leadership skills among crucial young talents in the truckload industry,” said Marilyn Surber, vice president of sales at Drivers Legal Plan.