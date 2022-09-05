Energy secretary, U.S. reps visit EV-certified dealership

FONTANA, Calif. — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm visited with Volvo Group leaders while touring TEC Equipment on Sept. 1.
TEC Equipment is the company’s first EV-certified dealership selling and servicing Mack and Volvo Trucks’ electric Class 8 models, in Fontana, California.
Granholm discussed the transformative investments in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to increase access to affordable electric vehicles and build a strong labor market able to compete for high-quality jobs.
“They learned about the valuable outcomes from the Volvo LIGHTS project, an innovative three-year project that brought together 14 public and private partners, including Volvo Group, Volvo Trucks and TEC Equipment to design and implement a blueprint for the robust ecosystem necessary to deploy battery-electric trucks and equipment at scale,” a news release stated.
