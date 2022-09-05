First Call Truck Parts opens Thomasville, Georgia location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — First Call Truck Parts has announced the opening of its newest location at 1113 West Jackson Street in Thomasville, Georgia.

Tallahassee, Florida-based First Call Truck Parts, an HDA Truck Pride Member, has been servicing the tri-state area in the Southeast for more than 20 years.

“The demand for high quality truck parts and great service have been growing significantly in the last 10 years and having a physical location closer to their customers in South Georgia will allow First Call Truck Parts to offer better service and availability,” a news release stated.

“Our team is very excited about this expansion,” Joe Ward, president of First Call Truck Parts, said. “Our phenomenal management team, headed by Terry Billingsley, will make sure the branch delivers the same great service as our other customers have come to expect.”

Learn more at www.FCtruckparts.com.