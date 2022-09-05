Transport Enterprise Leasing plans to integrate Cummins’ X15H into fleets

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Transport Enterprise Leasing, LLC and Cummins Inc. announced recently that TEL has signed a letter of intent planning to purchase Cummins’ 15-liter hydrogen internal combustion engines when available. TEL will integrate the Cummins’ X15H hydrogen engines into their fleet of heavy-duty trucks, a news release stated.

“Our customers are at the heart of our company,” Doug Carmichael, CEO of Transportation Enterprise Leasing, said. “Providing them with the best-value trucks equipped with lower emissions power options will ensure that we are prioritizing their continued success and also reducing our environmental footprint,” said “Cummins’ investment in multiple technologies minimizing emissions allows us to achieve both.”

Since announcing the fuel agnostic platform, which includes the hydrogen option in both the 15 liter and 6.7-liter displacements, Cummins has responded to customer interest globally about the potential of the platform — hydrogen in particular.

“We believe this technology is not only essential for the future of our planet but also for our customers to have access to options that work for them,” Jim Nebergall, general manager of Cummins Hydrogen Engine Business, said. “Internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen will provide customers a financially feasible and familiar power option.”

Hydrogen engines offer OEMs and end-users adaptability by continuing to use familiar mechanical drivelines with vehicle and equipment integration. This mirrors current powertrains while continuing to provide the power and capability for meeting application needs. Significant reuse of parts and components from Cummins’ existing platforms drives scale advantages on cost and is also projected to deliver reliability and durability equal to diesel, according to the news release.

Hydrogen engines can use zero-carbon green hydrogen fuel, produced by Cummins-manufactured electrolyzers. The projected investment in renewable hydrogen production globally will provide an opportunity for the deployment of hydrogen-powered fleets utilizing either Cummins fuel cell or engine power, Cummins officials stated.

“We are pleased to see the leadership of customers like TEL, who are exploring solutions like our fuel agnostic platform to help their own customers,” Amy Boerger, vice president and general manager North America at Cummins Engine Business, said. “The future will include many solutions to help customers decarbonize that meet their varied needs and duty cycles, and we believe hydrogen internal combustion engines will play an important role.”