Pedigree introduces two new tracking tags for OneView

FARGO, N.D. — Pedigree Technologies has added two new Tracking Tags to its OneView platform.

According to a news release, “by attaching to outdoor tools, equipment and remote assets, these Bluetooth tags offer customers increased visibility at a fraction of the cost of GPS devices. The tracking tags will connect and sync with truck and trailer GPS devices, Pedigree applications on handsets and tablets, Pedigree’s Cab-Mate ELD, and yard-based receivers.”

Bluetooth tags are small, weatherproof, long battery-life devices that are quickly installed on most anything, including tools, ladders, light equipment, bins and iron attachments.

Using Bluetooth wireless signals, the tags repeatedly transmit messages with an asset’s unique identifier. These signals are picked up and displayed on the OneView platform, along with other vehicle- and asset-based GPS devices that are being monitored.

The OneView platform can also display common industrial tool tags from leading manufacturers.

The tags are purpose-built for the harsh environments found in the industries Pedigree serves, including transportation, construction, oil and gas and heavy equipment.

The PT TAG 20 and PT TAG 5 each have a signal range of up to 200 meters.

Both models are designed for a long-life of consistent operation with batteries that last 20 and five years, respectively.

“Pedigree Technologies is challenging the telematics status quo,” the news release stated. “Traditional solutions overlook the complex operating environments of Heartland industries, such as transportation, oil and gas and heavy equipment. These enterprises require a 360-degree view into all service and supply chain assets, not just fleets. Using telematics as a foundation, we integrate and layer smart technologies to offer a more expansive view into assets, inventory, and business-critical systems. The power of Pedigree is to connect the unconnected, all through a single pane of glass.”