EnVue Telematics partners with Craig Safety Technologies

LONGVIEW, Texas — EnVue Telematics now offers products and services from Craig Safety Technology.

Two services from Craig Safety Technologies are The Hiring Path and Driver Qualification (DQ) File Management.

According to a news release, the former automates much of the employee onboarding process, while the latter provides fleets with the number one DQ File Management Software available.

“We’re proud to offer the products and services of company that is known across the industry for the high quality of its products and services,” Randy Read, co-founder of EnVue Telematics, said. “The application of technology to solve fleet challenges is where we place our focus, and we’re always searching for companies that do that better than anyone else. Craig Safety Technologies belongs in that category.”

“Choosing the right partner is imperative for success,” Brenda Craig, CEO and founder of Craig Safety Technologies, said. “The right technology, with its consistent processes and systems, will help organizations grow efficiently. “CST is thrilled to work with EnVue Telematics and their partners to provide the ultimate platform. Together we will assist the logistics and transportation industry reach new and better compliance and technology standards.”

What Craig Safety Technologies offers fleets

Craig Safety Technologies created Compliance Safety Manager and The Hiring Path to offer a system to help manage all of the driver compliance requirements mandated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

The Hiring Path allows fleets to no longer deal with multiple third-party vendors when working with driver-related documents or performing background checks. Services provided by the system include:

Electronic application. A custom URL to link with an online application that employers can use for receiving employment applications.

Pre-Employment Screening Program. FMCSA’s Pre-Employment Screening Program check that provides a driver’s five-year crash history and three-year inspection history.

Motor Vehicle Reports. Access to Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) reports from all 50 states.

Criminal Background Check. Access to a felony and misdemeanor search of every jurisdiction of residence for an applicant within the last seven years.

DOT Employment Verification. Validate past employment, on-the-job accidents, and previous drug and alcohol tests.

Drug Screening. Includes specimen collection, testing at SAMHSA-certified laboratory, and review by a qualified Medical Review Officer.

The Driver Qualification File Management system handles all required DQ elements. Those include employment applications, MVRs, DOT medical cards, road test certificates, driver’s annual list of violations, supervisor’s review of violations, driver’s licenses, and drug screens.

The software offered by Craig Safety Technologies focuses on streamlining regulatory compliance and driver onboarding processes, as well as helping managers better manage risk and improve fleet safety.