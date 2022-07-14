ContainerPort expands trucking capacity with launch of Bristol Transportation

Cleveland, Ohio — ContainerPort Group is expanding its motor carrier network with the introduction of Bristol Transportation, a newly-launched drayage provider operating in Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago and Savannah, Georgia.

According to a news release, the launch of Bristol strengthens CPG’s nationwide trucking solutions by adding capacity for customers in major port markets experiencing rising import volumes.

“Expanding the CPG network with the opening of Bristol Transportation in these strategic locations will help us cater to the shift we are seeing in diverting cargo away from the West Coast and pushing volumes up in the East and Gulf coasts,” Joey Palmer, president of CPG, said. “Investing in solutions that address the supply chain challenges that our customers are facing demonstrates our tireless commitment to ensuring we are bringing solutions to the table that meet the goals of our customers and owner operators alike.”

Bristol Transportation provides port and inland drayage capacity solutions serving three key transportation markets — Charleston, Chicago and Savannah.

Additionally, Bristol Transportation offers compensation and support for its owner and offers DrayPal, which enables drivers to track settlements, safety scores, and meet financial goals.

“We do things differently at Bristol Transportation; it’s not your typical drayage company,” Zach Hadden, regional director at Bristol Transportation, said. “We provide our drivers with the best compensation package on the market and 24/7 access to a wide range of support services that go far beyond what is offered by your typical trucking company. This strong support is what keeps our drivers engaged and ultimately results in better on-time delivery rates and top-notch customer service.”

Bristol Transportation offers following to its customers:

Secure yards with option for pre-pulls and storage.

Company chassis, including tri-axels for handling overweight 20’s.

Auto-generated reports from TMS system built specifically on customer’s parameters.

Local and regional drayage.

Long-haul trucking (OTR).

Overweight loads.

“With Bristol Transportation on board, CPG demonstrates our continuous commitment to serving market demand by growing our network — ensuring cargo travels quickly to, from, and within these critical markets,” Palmer said.