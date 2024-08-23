Estes adds seven new terminals, 290 doors to its network 

RICHMOND, Va. — Estes has closed on lease purchases for seven former Yellow Transportation terminals across the country with the company’s Charlotte terminal becoming the largest with 275 doors.

“These acquisitions are yet another example of our commitment to investing in resources that add capacity, all to better serve our customers,” said Webb Estes, president and COO. “I applaud our team’s hard work and dedication for how quickly we’ve been able to deploy and take advantage of these new assets, which include hundreds of shipping containers and trailers, throughout our fleet.”

According to a press release, in total, Estes has purchased 29 terminals and 10 Estes-owned terminal leases once possessed by the former trucking company. Estes has remained a debt-free company following these acquisitions.

Estes will be relocating six terminals into the new facilities in the following cities:

Charlotte, N.C

Milwaukee, Wis.

Minneapolis, Minn.

Rockford, Ill.

South Bend, In.

Eugene, Ore.

“The transaction adds a net-positive of 290 doors to its coast-to-coast network,” the company said. “The company’s new Charlotte terminal will be its largest in the country with 275 doors. Year to date, Estes has a total of 11,832 doors, up 508 doors since January 1, which is a 4.5% year-over-year increase. The company plans to add an additional 940 doors over the next nine months.”

The release noted that, since the start of 2024, Estes has also purchased 6,800 more trailers, increasing its total trailers, increasing its total to more than 45,000 across the country.

To learn more about Estes, visit www.estes-express.com.