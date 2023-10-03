Estes hit by cyberattack; freight movement continues ‘effectively’

RICHMOND, Va. — Less-than-load mega carrier Estes is the latest corporate victim of a cyberattack.

Company officials made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, Oct. 3, writing, “Yesterday we shared a notice regarding an ongoing IT infrastructure outage and can confirm today that this outage appears to be the result of a cyberattack.”

Company officials said that they are unable to share specific details about the attack, but its terminals and drivers are “effectively picking up and delivering freight as we work through this event.”

The company went on to say that it is “working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue and return to business as usual.”

“We’re immensely grateful for the dedication and responsiveness of our more than 22,000 employees and the way they’ve banded together to keep serving our customers and each other,” the statement continued. “We also extend our appreciation to customers and vendors for their support and patience during a challenging time.”

Such attacks have been increasing across the world as cyber attackers hijack a company’s computer systems to demand money.