Ryder women celebrated for supply chain leadership

MIAMI — Ryder is celebrating three female leaders as recipients of the 2023 Women in Supply Chain awards from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics magazines.

The fourth annual award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network, according to a news release.

This year’s honorees from Ryder are:

Cherie Brinkerhoff, vice president of supply chain solutions, for championing a new workforce development initiative within the retail, technology and healthcare vertical at Ryder.

Cristy Gallo-Aquino, senior vice president, controller and principal accounting officer, for building the women’s leadership and support network at Ryder.

Mauryo Jones, vice president for safety, health and security, for building leading indicators for proactive safety measurements rather than relying on lagging indicators, such as injury and crash frequency rates, to measure the effectiveness of safety performance.

“With logistics engineers in short supply, Brinkerhoff is piloting an internship program for employees interested in exploring supply chain engineering,” the news release stated. “By temporarily backfilling the interns’ regular positions, it’s a risk-free opportunity to develop new skills and showcase them in a way that provides additional opportunities for growth.”

A founding member of Ryder Women Leadership (RWL) in 2010 and a 13-year executive sponsor of the group, Gallo-Aquino “continues to reach deeper into the company to identify female leaders in customer warehouses and truck maintenance, rental and lease locations, as well as central support service locations, across North America,” according to the news release. “And, she’s expanded the educational component of RWL, because she believes that knowledge is power.”

Working with Ryder’s strategic analytics and data science team, Jones is utilizing vehicle safety technology, incident management systems and apps, as well as driver training to build the leading indicators that “help Ryder focus on key injury and crash mitigation areas, predict future trends, and prevent undesired outcomes, the news release stated.

“If you want to bring about new ideas and innovative approaches to tackling challenges and solving problems, then you have to bring together people with different backgrounds and experiences,” said Diana Anderson, vice president of talent management and human resources at Ryder. “That’s why talent development is central to everything we do at Ryder.”