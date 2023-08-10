Estes named top company for women, sustainability

RICHMOND, Va. — Estes, the largest, privately owned freight carrier in North America, has been named to both Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2023 ranking and Inbound Logistics’ 75 Green Supply Chain Partners (G75) list.

Forbes’ annual list is determined by an independent survey from a sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States, according to a news release.

The sample included more than 40,000 women. This is the second consecutive year Estes has been named to this list.

In the last year, the company also has received several national and regional awards for being a top workplace.

“Estes recognizes the need for more women in the transportation industry to lend their talents, expertise and perspectives to advance the work in supporting our nation’s supply chain,” said Sara Graf, vice president of sustainability, culture and aommunications at Estes. “Making Forbes’ Best Employers for Women for another year is a testament to Estes’ continued commitment in this area and how that is recognized and valued by our staff.”

Surveying companies in the supply chain and logistics industry, Inbound Logistics’ G75 list recognizes the top 75 organizations with the most impactful and innovative sustainability practices and initiatives. This is the fourth consecutive year Estes has been included in the G75 list.

This year, Estes is the only LTL provider to participate in a pilot program to implement a new carbon capture device, which when retrofitted to the tailpipe of a semi-truck, can capture up to 80% of the vehicle’s total carbon emissions, the news release noted.

“Investing in and implementing sustainable solutions isn’t just good for the environment, these efforts minimize costs, attract talent and make our operations more resilient,” Graf said. “At all levels, we are focused on managing our operations responsibly now and for the future to take good care of our people, customers, communities and the environment.”