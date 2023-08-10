Laredo, Texas customs agents find 28 undocumented immigrants inside tractor’s cab

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents from the Laredo North Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt using a tractor-trailer on Aug. 6 along Interstate 35.
According to a Facebook post from the Laredo North Station, agents performed a traffic stop on a blue tractor-trailer tanker and began performing an immigration inspection.
The agents soon discovered 28 undocumented people concealed within the tractor’s cab.
Everyone, including the truck driver, was placed under arrest.
These undocumented immigrants were placed into custody during a traffic stop on Aug. 6, 2023, in Laredo, Texas. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)
