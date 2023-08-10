TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Laredo, Texas customs agents find 28 undocumented immigrants inside tractor’s cab

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Laredo, Texas customs agents find 28 undocumented immigrants inside tractor’s cab
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Laredo, Texas customs agents find 28 undocumented immigrants inside tractor’s cab
These undocumented immigrants were placed into custody during a traffic stop on Aug. 6, 2023, in Laredo, Texas. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents from the Laredo North Station intercepted a human smuggling attempt using a tractor-trailer on Aug. 6 along Interstate 35.

According to a Facebook post from the Laredo North Station, agents performed a traffic stop on a blue tractor-trailer tanker and began performing an immigration inspection.

The agents soon discovered 28 undocumented people concealed within the tractor’s cab.

Everyone, including the truck driver, was placed under arrest.

These undocumented immigrants were placed into custody during a traffic stop on Aug. 6, 2023, in Laredo, Texas. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE