Estes releases its annual sustainability report

RICHMOND, Va. — Estes has released its inaugural Annual Sustainability Report, a summary of the company’s corporate responsibility efforts during 2023.

“Sustainability is our roadmap to success and the lens through which we evaluate the entirety of our operations,” said Webb Estes, the company’s president and COO. “We are committed to managing our operations responsibly now and for the future, which means taking good care of our people, customers, communities, the planet, and our business. At our core, Estes operates for good.”

Since the launch of its sustainability program in January 2023, the company has focused on developing a solid foundation for this vital initiative throughout Estes. By connecting and collaborating with all areas of the business, as well as building deeper relationships with climate experts, ESG consultants, industry leaders, its customers, and employees, Estes ensures these efforts are based on knowledge-sharing and commonalities around the issues that affect everyone.

According to a July 17 press release, Estes’ sustainability efforts are rooted in the company’s “Estes for Good” philosophy and thes four pillars:

Uplift people – Estes believes that helping others leads to fuller and happier lives.

Serve our customers – Estes’ commitment to serving its customers goes hand in hand with its dedication to working for the greater good.

Focus on our planet – Estes believes that finding creative solutions, measuring its impact on the environment, and supporting others on the company’s mutual sustainability journeys will lead to better outcomes for everyone.

Live our principles – As a debt-free, privately held company, Estes’ focus on taking care of its customers and employees hasn’t wavered, operating its business responsibly and with integrity.

“This report is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and economic resilience,” said Sara Graf, Estes vice president of sustainability, culture and communications. “It’s remarkable to look at all our team accomplished and the impact those efforts have had on our company, customers and communities. We thank everyone for joining us on our journey toward a more sustainable future, where we balance prosperity with the health of our planet and social equity.”

To review Estes’ 2023 Sustainability Report, click here.