Exclusive partnership between Truckstop, Carrier Assure set

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop and Carrier Assure have announced an exclusive partnership.

According to a joint news release, this partnership “will bring an innovative approach to vetting carriers to the leading carrier compliance platform in the industry, RMIS. Truckstop and Carrier Assure collaborating will expand RMIS’ long history of and commitment to providing rich, diverse, and unique data to drive carrier sourcing and selection decisions.”

Truckstop’s RMIS solution is designed to give brokers what they need to help securely onboard active carriers.

Carrier Assure is the first performance scoring software that anticipates how a carrier will transport goods for full truckload interstate shipments. Carrier Assure uses data science, analytics and algorithms to comb through millions of data points daily, analyzing the carrier’s performance.

“Truckstop remains committed to being the leading carrier data, onboarding, and monitoring platform to reduce risks in the freight transaction process,” said Julia Laurin, chief product officer, Truckstop. “Our partnership with Carrier Assure enhances the depth of broker and shipper insights on RMIS by bringing predictive performance risk factors to bear in our users’ core platform to help identify risk factors for double brokering, cargo theft and other nefarious activities before it’s too late.”

Carrier Assure’s data integrated into the RMIS platform will provide additional data points to assist shippers, brokerages and carrier sales reps in selecting carriers and managing their carrier networks.

“By partnering with Truckstop, we are providing our innovative Carrier Performance Score to brokers and shippers within RMIS, the market leading onboarding, verification and monitoring solution,” said Cassandra Gaines, founder and chief executive officer, Carrier Assure. “This partnership will enable brokers, shippers and their teams to make quicker data driven decisions to protect their businesses.”