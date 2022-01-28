Fastfrate establishes first international office in Chicago

CHICAGO — Canada-based Fastfrate Integrated Logistics announced the grand opening of its new U.S. office in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 24.

The new office expands Fastfrate’s intra-U.S. freight capabilities beyond cross-border services and allows for domestic U.S. services.

“Chicago is the perfect city in which to expand our footprint” Manny Calandrino, CEO of Fastfrate Group, said. “It allows us to serve the entire USA from one of the great American cities. Customers will receive domestic service from within the United States along with convenient access to a single source of contact within North America for all transportation and logistics solutions offered by Fastfrate.”

Fastfrate’s Sales and Operations division will work out of the Chicago office while maintaining close ties with Fastfrate’s home base of Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada. Services offered from the Chicago office include TL and LTL, Intermodal, Air, Expedite, Hot-Shot, Drayage and Warehousing and Distribution.

“It’s exciting to expand the division in this manner, even as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic,” Frank Figliomeni, president of Fastfrate Integrated Logistics, said. “By establishing our first international office in Chicago, Canadian and U.S. companies can now use Fastfrate Integrated Logistics for all their US domestic freight needs and allows them to keep their Transportation & Logistics operations under one company.”

Calandrino said that Illinois is a major transportation and logistics hub in North America.

“The state can rightly boast having an efficient road and rail network, numerous major airports and water ports made to handle today’s modern shipping needs,” Calandrino said. “When deciding where to open our first office outside of Canada, Chicago, Illinois, is the obvious choice. We are absolutely thrilled to be here.”