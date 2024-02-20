Featherlite Trailers welcomes Transporter Service Center to fold

CRESCO, Iowa — Featherlite Trailers officials report that Superior Trailer Solutions is the company’s newest Featherlite Authorized Transporter Service Center.

“Through this partnership, Featherlite is strengthening its commitment to bringing quality service, not just on the track but to NASCAR teams throughout the off-season as well,” a news release states. “This collaboration is scheduled to debut at this year’s Daytona 500. At the Daytona 500 race, Superior Trailer Solutions will be stationed next to Featherlite’s NASCAR service transporter.”

Since the early 1990s, Featherlite has been the at-track service through its relationship with NASCAR, which was when Featherlite built its first race car transporter for owner Richard Childress and the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The company later became the official trailer of NASCAR.

“We are excited to welcome Superior Trailer Solutions as our Featherlite Authorized Transporter Service Center,” said Justin Queensland, president of Featherlite Trailers. “Their reputation for swift and reliable service aligns with our commitment to quality and speed. This partnership reinforces our position as the official trailer of NASCAR and our dedication to supporting the teams who give their all on the track, race after race.”

Teams can now expect an enhanced level of service with the ability to address urgent service needs even more promptly and effectively, minimizing downtime and maximizing performance, according to the news release.

“Featherlite continues to lead the way in innovative transportation solutions,” Queensland said. “This partnership with Superior Trailer Solutions is more than an addition to our specialty transporter service network; it’s a statement of our ongoing commitment to excellence and our support for the sport that ignites passions across the nation.”

For more information visit www.fthr.com.