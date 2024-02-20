Volvo Trucks to showcase all-new VNL at TMC 2024

NEW ORLEANS — Volvo Trucks North America will showcase the all-new Volvo VNL model for the first time publicly at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council’s (TMC) 2024 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, taking place March 4-7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

TMC conference attendees will be among the first to see the all-new Volvo VNL up close by visiting the Volvo Trucks booth (No. 2413), which will feature a VNL 840 74-inch mid-roof sleeper with the Edge interior and exterior trim. The latest model of the Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric truck will also be on display.

“We are excited to showcase the all-new Volvo VNL at TMC, a truck meticulously designed for driver comfort and enhanced serviceability,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Our team has worked tirelessly to design a vehicle that not only caters to the evolving demands of drivers but also embodies a proactive approach to maximizing uptime and efficiency.”

Voorhoeve added: “With features like the new 24-volt electrical architecture and improved and more serviceable exhaust aftertreatment system (EATS), coupled with our connected services, we aim to simplify and expedite the service process, enabling technicians to swiftly get trucks back on the road. The all-new Volvo VNL is also up to 10% more fuel efficient than our 2018 VNL baseline, making a positive impact in the decarbonization goals of fleets, increasing both environmental and financially sustainability.”

Volvo Trucks transformed the spec’ing process for the all-new Volvo VNL series by introducing packaging options for interior and exterior trim level, powertrain, safety, amenities and technology packages which work to optimize the configuration and ordering process, matching the customers brand look and feel and application.

The packaging process also provides improved quality control and efficiency in the assembly operations. The all-new Volvo VNL is conveniently packaged into four exterior and interior trim levels — Core, Edge, Edge Black and Ultimate — with six cab configurations, each designed to fit customers’ preference, brand identity and operational use.

In addition to the all-new Volvo VNL, Volvo Trucks will showcase a Volvo VNR Electric model at the TMC event.

The Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric truck, commercially available since December 2020, is currently in customer operations throughout the U.S. and Canada and being utilized in daily freight routes.

The Volvo VNR Electric is well suited for drayage, food and beverage delivery, last mile operations and planned routes with return to base at the end of shift. The zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric not only serves to decarbonize urban communities, but also provides significant noise reduction with its near silent operation.

The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric 6-by-2 Tractor on display in Volvo Trucks’ booth features a six-battery pack configuration, complemented by a robust 455 HP and an impressive 4,051 pound-feet of torque.

The inclusion of an I-Shift automated manual transmission with a two-speed function enhances the vehicle’s performance. A 14,600 pound front axle and a sturdy 40,000 pound rear axle contribute to the truck’s stability and load-bearing capacity. The incorporation of Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) 2.0 provides advanced safety features. With a total battery capacity of 565 kWh, the battery-electric truck offers up to a 250kW DC charge rate that can achieve an 80% charge in about 90 minutes.