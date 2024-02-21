Diesel averages remain flat, still above $4 a gallon nationally

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after hitting a $4 national average, diesel fuel prices are flat, according to the latest from the Energy Information Administration.

The average price sits at $4.109 as of Feb. 19, the same price as it was on Feb. 22, when it rose to that level from $3.899 on Feb. 5.

Some areas of the country saw declines.

In New England, the average price dropped to $4.320 a gallon on Feb. 19, down from $4.350 on Feb. 12.

The Midwest and Gulf Coast areas also saw declines at $4.010 and $3.844 per gallon, respectively.

The highest prices in the nation are in California, where the average cost per gallon rose to $5.258 on Feb. 19, up from $5.250 on Feb. 12.

California is the only state where diesel averages are above $5 per gallon.