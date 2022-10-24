FedEx Ground recognizes 3 service providers as Entrepreneurs of the Year

PITTSBURGH — FedEx Ground has named three companies that provide contracted package pickup, delivery and transportation services as FedEx Ground Entrepreneurs of the Year.

They are: Black Enterprises of WNC Inc. of Asheville, North Carolina; Lerma Transport Inc. of Yuma; and GWC Trucking Inc. of Hagerstown, Maryland, according to a news release.

“The annual Entrepreneur of the Year distinction recognizes service provider companies for valuing safety above all, delivering excellent customer service, building dedicated and engaged teams, and conducting efficient and optimized operations,” the news release stated.

FedEx Ground contracts with more than 6,100 service provider companies throughout the United States and Canada, and this year’s winners were selected from among the top 20 regional qualifiers representing the best of those companies for the past fiscal year, ending May 31. The three company winners were recognized last night at a ceremony in Pittsburgh, home of FedEx Ground headquarters.

“These exemplary companies have navigated shifting economic conditions and challenging market dynamics over the past fiscal year, and through it all have remained focused while placing their highest priority on delivering safe and outstanding service to FedEx Ground customers,” John Smith, president and CEO of FedEx Ground, said. “Since 2007, we have been recognizing exceptional businesses that successfully demonstrate an unwavering commitment to these principles, and we are proud and excited to honor this year’s winners.”

Following are brief company profiles of the businesses recognized:

Black Enterprises of WNC, Inc. – Asheville, North Carolina – Tyrone Black, Owner

Pickup and delivery service provider Black Enterprises of WNC, which operates a fleet of 15 vehicles and has been in business since 2001, “is dedicated to achieving its primary goal: 100 percent daily service results without exception through the safe delivery of all packages,” according to the news release.

President Tyrone Black said he trains all new hires and provides them with the tools they need to uphold the company’s impeccable standards.

“By modeling the professionalism, he expects from the company’s employees, he encourages them to demonstrate integrity, honesty and accountability as they interact with customers and station staff alike,” the news release stated.

“All of our employees’ behaviors together contribute to a positive outcome,” Black explained.

Black said he employs a safety manager who ensures that safety remains an integral part of employees’ everyday lives. He also affirmed that the company utilizes the latest safety technologies with the goal of preventing accidents while determining what they’re doing well and where they can improve.

In the community, Black Enterprises of WNC supports a local foodbank and an organization that helps underserved communities. During the holiday shipping season, the company also contributes to Christmas Angel, Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.

Lerma Transport, Inc. – Yuma, Arizona – Saul Lerma, Owner

Operating for more than 20 years, Lerma Transport continues to excel through its safety efforts, business efficiencies and employee engagement practices, according to the news release.

Owner and President Saul Lerma focuses on the big picture, while General Manager Frank Meza provides vital support for day-to-day operations involving the company’s fleet of 18 vehicles.

Lerma regularly participates in discussions with FedEx Ground related to best practices, safety and sustainability, and he shares his knowledge with other service providers. Lerma also enjoys working with law enforcement agencies to enhance safety on the road for everyone.

As a sign of the company’s ongoing commitment to on-the-road safety, Lerma Transport drivers participate yearly in the Arizona Truck Driving Championships, where drivers put their safety skills and professionalism on display. Lerma Transport also champions sustainable practices by promoting recycling at the FedEx Ground facility, using a paperless electronic paycheck system for its employees and promoting the development of local clean natural gas (CNG) stations.

In the Yuma community, Lerma Transport supports the Harley Owners Group (HOG) Association, which participates each year in a breast cancer run that raises funds and awareness. Other charitable outreach benefits include the Yuma Community Food Bank, United Way, March of Dimes, and the Crossroads Mission of Yuma, including an annual Thanksgiving turkey drive.

GWC Trucking, Inc. – Hagerstown, Maryland – Will Caceres and Gonzalo Caceres, Owners

With roots dating back to 1995, GWC Trucking is a family business noted for safety, professionalism, and courtesy.

“Our objective is for the business to be multigenerational — where our children and grandchildren learn the importance of structure, customer service and workplace etiquette,” GWC Trucking Owner Will Caceres said.

To ensure its fleet of 14 vehicles operates safely each day, GWC Trucking subscribes to a professional motor vehicle safety program and conducts weekly safety meetings that are structured to help employees stay current with policies and procedures.

The company’s drivers receive competitive compensation, weekly bonuses, paid vacation and health, vision and dental insurance.

“As a result, driver turnover is minimal, which contributes to consistently high levels of service and keeps the operation running smoothly and accident free,” the news release stated.