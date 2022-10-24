Man allegedly tries to run over police officer with tractor-trailer

GONZALES, Texas — A man is behind bars after allegedly tried to run over police in a stolen tractor-trailer on Oct 8 at a Texas truck stop.

The Gonzales Inquirer reported that the incident began when Gonzales Police Department (GPD) officers were dispatched to the Circle G Truck Stop in the city in reference to a hit-and-run incident. Officers were advised that the person they were looking for had run on foot in an unknown direction.

While GPD Sgt. Cesar was speaking to the hit-and-run victim on the scene, he saw an 18-wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed, making no effort to slow down or to avoid striking him or the complainant.

The 18-wheeler struck the victim’s vehicle just as Martinez and the victim hurried out of the way, avoiding serious injury.

The collision pushed the victim’s vehicle into a pasture on the opposite side of the road as the 18-wheeler crossed U.S. 183.

It then traveled northbound with officers in pursuit.

The 18-wheeler began traveling on the opposite lane of traffic and struck several vehicles before entering Saint Joseph Street in Gonzales and coming to a stop.

Johnny Ray Longoria Jr., 34, of Gonzales, then exited the 18-wheeler and ran.

Martinez caught Longoria on foot, detaining him and placing him under arrest.

Gonzales was then transported to Gonzales County Jail

According to reports, Longoria had been the subject who reportedly hit the victim’s car the first time and then stole the 18-wheeler and used it to hit the victim’s car a second time.

Longoria was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.

“Upon further investigation, (viewing in car videos, obtaining witness and victim statements), Johnny Ray Longoria has been charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer or Fireman (first-degree felony) and five counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon (second-degree felony),” GPD Lt. Jason Montoya told the Gonzales Inquirer. “These charges are in addition to the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle.”

Montoya said neither Martinez nor the victim suffered any injuries in the incident, which remains under investigation.