Fleet Advantage helps corporate truck fleets certify GHG output

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Globe Newswire) — Fleet Advantage announced Thursday their program helps corporate truck fleets certify their greenhouse gas emissions output, recently mandated under a proposed rule issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet Advantage is the only finance lessor that has been certifying such measures for a decade with a focus on tractor trailer fleets that operate high annual mileages.

The SEC on March 21 issued a proposed rule designed to enhance and standardize climate-related disclosures divulged by public companies.

Under the proposal, a registrant is required to adhere to GHG emissions disclosures within qualitative governance disclosures within their annual reports. Comments on the proposed rule are due 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register or May 20, 2022.

“We have been preparing our corporate clients for this event since our inception and are proud of the measures we put in place to reduce emissions along with supporting certification,” John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage, said. “We were committed to a philosophy of making change within the industry when we opened our business in 2008, and today we continue to innovate strategies to maintain our commitment.”