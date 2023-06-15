Fleet Advantage honored with Transportation Marketing and Sales Association award

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Fleet Advantage has been given the 2023 Purpose Award for Community Engagement by the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA) during the organization’s annual Elevate Logistics Marketing and Sales Conference held on June 13 in Savannah, Georgia.

TMSA’s Purpose Award for Community Engagement is given to companies that distinguish themselves by going above and beyond their competitors and impacting their communities and the planet, according to a news release.

“As a devoted advocate of supporting community-based initiatives and programs benefitting children and families in addition to the transportation industry, Fleet Advantage’s Kids Around The Corner Foundation (KATC) is the impulse of the company’s dedication to bringing hope and lasting change to the future generations in the country,” the news release stated.

The KATC Foundation was founded to support smaller organizations and communities where their employees and clients live and work — the organizations that typically don’t have access to many funding options. Since 2014, KATC has donated to more than 35 charities.

Fleet Advantage also volunteers in a mix of independent and employer-sponsored activities.

“Kids Around The Corner believes our responsibility is to give back and foster community involvement, and our entire team at Fleet Advantage is thankful to TMSA for recognizing our efforts with this award,” said Elizabeth Gomez, marketing manager for Fleet Advantage and Committee Chair for Kids Around the Corner. “Just in 2022 alone, KATC helped over 18 organizations with donations, and we look forward to expanding on these numbers and changing more lives in the process this year.”