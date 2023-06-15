TheTrucker.com
Average US diesel price sinks for 8th straight week

By The Trucker News Staff -
Average U.S. diesel prices are continuing to fall across much of the U.S.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. diesel prices are continuing a downward trend for the eighth straight week thanks to shrinking demand and higher storage volumes.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price as of June 12 is $3.794 per gallon, down from $3.797 per gallon on June 5 and $3.855 on May 29.

Prices did show slight increases along the East Coast, Lower Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions, however.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

