Average US diesel price sinks for 8th straight week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. diesel prices are continuing a downward trend for the eighth straight week thanks to shrinking demand and higher storage volumes.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price as of June 12 is $3.794 per gallon, down from $3.797 per gallon on June 5 and $3.855 on May 29.
Prices did show slight increases along the East Coast, Lower Atlantic and Gulf Coast regions, however.
