48 students with trucking industry ties awarded more than $141,000 in TCA scholarships

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has announced their scholarship recipients for the upcoming 2023-24 academic year.

On June 8, TCA Scholarship Fund Chairman and American Central Transport Senior Vice President Bob Kretsinger said that TCA “is thrilled to recognize the hard work and drive of the 2023-2024 class of recipients. I am so grateful for the generous support and outreach of the TCA community who make this amazing TCA member benefit possible. We congratulate each of our 48 recipients and look forward to witnessing their future accomplishments.”

TCA President Jim Ward also offered congratulations and words of encouragement to the class of 2023-24 class, saying, “2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the scholarship fund’s creation; the longevity of the program is truly a testament to how strong our truckload community is and the great things we can accomplish when we work together. We are proud to continue to support these students as they fulfill their potential and become the next generation of leaders in the industry. Congratulations to the 2023-24 recipients.”

Since the 1970s, the scholarship fund has provided scholarships to students associated with the trucking industry.

Students who can apply, and receive the scholarship, must meet several criteria: must be attending a four-year college or university, be in good standing at their college or university, and must be associated with a TCA member company as an employee, independent contractor, or the child, grandchild, or spouse of an employee or independent contractor of a TCA member company.

This year, the application process was managed by the Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges, which established a selection committee to score the applicants. Along with the mandatory criteria mentioned before, the committee also considered the applicant’s GPA, major, extracurricular activities, hours worked and more. For 2023, a total of 48 students have received the scholarship fund, totaling $141,000. Of the 48 students, 10 are high school seniors, seven are college freshmen, 17 are college sophomores and 14 are college juniors.