Livermore, California, to be site of new, multi-million dollar electric big rig charging facility

OAKLAND, Calif. — East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), the local energy provider for Alameda County, and the City of Tracy, California, have announced a new financing program to support building a new electric charging station for big rigs.

The EBCE Board has approved providing $4.5 million in financing to Forum Mobility, a zero-emission truck solutions provider, to support the development of an electric truck charging depot in Livermore, California, a news release stated.

This site is part of a new network of electric charging depots that Forum Mobility is building for drayage trucking carriers moving freight in and out of the Port of Oakland.

“East Bay Community Energy provides clean electricity from Oakland to Tracy — and now Forum Mobility will provide clean trucking on the same route. We’re excited to help Forum Mobility charge electric trucks with 100% renewable energy and further reduce harmful emissions in our community,” said Nick Chaset, CEO of East Bay Community Energy.

Livermore Councilmember Ben Barrientos, who also serves on EBCE’s Board of Directors, said his city has been a “longtime leader in climate action (and) is proud to help lead the transition to zero-emission goods movement. As the host of key, cutting-edge clean charging infrastructure, cleaning up the I-580 freight corridor starts with us.”

The EBCE loan will support the development of Forum’s Greenville Community Charging Depot on a 4.4-acre site just off I-580 in Livermore, according to the news release.

The depot will be capable of charging up to 96 trucks simultaneously.

“Forum is building a network of charging depots for heavy-duty trucks to make the transition to electric. This partnership with EBCE will help Forum deliver fast-charging to trucking owners, operators, carriers and fleets,” said Matt LeDucq, CEO and co-founder of Forum Mobility. “With new rules from the California Air Resources Board requiring zero-emission trucks, Forum and EBCE are working to provide broad access to charging infrastructure and zero-emission trucks.”

The California Air Resources Board recently approved rules requiring all of California’s in-state drayage fleet — approximately 33,000 trucks — to be zero-emission by 2035. The California Energy Commission estimates that to comply with these and other proposed vehicle regulations, California will need 157,000 medium-and heavy-duty chargers by 2030.