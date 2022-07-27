Fleet Advantage partners with Kids in Distress to host back to school backpack drive

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fleet Advantage will be hosting a Back-to-School Backpack Drive Wednesday, Aug. 3, in partnership with Kids In Distress (KID), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing early intervention and treatment for abused, abandoned and neglected children.

Through its Kids Around The Corner Foundation, Fleet Advantage will visit Kids In Distress’s main campus, the Leo Goodwin Foundation Campus (819 NE 26 Street, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33305) from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to supply backpacks with school supplies for children and their families who rely on Kids In Distress’s foster care, education and family strengthening support.

Fleet Advantage also supplied Kids in Distress with a mural for their preschool building back in 2014, as well as a financial contribution in 2020.

“Fleet Advantage’s support in our Fort Lauderdale community is more than appreciated, not only by our entire staff, but the families and children we care for each and every day,” Mark Dhooge, president and CEO, Kids in Distress, said. “Kids In Distress is incredibly thankful to have school supplies provided for our children and we can’t wait to have them start the school year successfully.”

Elizabeth Gomez, marketing manager for Fleet Advantage, said that the company is “proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Kids in Distress and our employees recognize the importance of giving back to our local community. Since 2014, our Kids Around the Corner Foundation has helped over 30 charities since inception, donating more than $220,000, and we look forward to continuing our commitment of bringing hope and lasting change to the children and their families.”