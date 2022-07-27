Wisconsin trooper injured after patrol vehicle struck by big rig

EAU CLAIRE POST, Wisc. — A Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after his cruiser was struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 94 near Black River Falls in Jackson County.
According to a WSP Facebook posting, “initial reports indicate that just after 12 a.m., the trooper was inside his cruiser conducting a traffic stop near mile marker 118 (south of WIS 54) when an approaching semi tractor-trailer lost control and struck the cruiser and rear quarter panel of the vehicle that had been stopped. The driver of the CMV and other vehicle were not injured.”
The crash is under investigation by the Jackson County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office.
WSP conducted a post-crash inspection and reconstruction of the scene.
In its Facebook post, WSP officials reminded drivers to “please #moveover for stopped emergency vehicles. If you cannot move over, #slowdown.”
