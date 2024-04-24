Fleet Advantage’s Katerina Jones honored

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fleet Advantage recently announced at the National Private Truck Council’s (NPTC) 2024 Annual Conference and Exhibition that Chief Marketing Officer Katerina Jones has been honored with the NPTC Excellence in Membership Award.

“The award ceremony, held on April 21, celebrated Jones’s dedication and support in fostering growth within NPTC’s membership base,” according to a news release. “Annually, the NPTC Excellence in Membership Award is given to an employee of an NPTC Allied Member company that provides transportation-related products or services to the private fleet industry.”

Jones brings more than 20 years of integrated marketing experience across broad industries and services.

“Jones’s leadership qualities are evident in various aspects, making her a driving force behind Fleet Advantage’s success and a thought leader in the private fleet industry,” the news release states.

With more than eight years of participation in the National Private Truck Council, Jones is a member of the Annual Conference Planning Committee.

“Recognized for her private fleet knowledge and dedication to the industry, she has made innovative contributions to shaping substantive content and enhancing the networking value of workshops and seminars,” according to the news release. “Jones has been a very active member of NPTC and while she has attended every meeting since 2014, she has embraced a leadership role for the planning council as a committee member since 2015.”

Jones serves as a liaison between Fleet Advantage, CTP associates and the NPTC.

“Katerina’s achievements highlight her dedication to Fleet Advantage and the private fleet industry,” said Brian Holland, president and CEO of Fleet Advantage. “Through our longstanding partnership with NPTC, her leadership and educational programs have significantly contributed to industry-wide success, and we are incredibly proud of her and her contributions.”