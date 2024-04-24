Paper Transport celebrates millions of miles powered by natural gas

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Paper Transport (PTI) rigs have traveled more than 70 million miles on compressed/renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG), a fact that PTI officials are eager to share with the world.

“At PTI, sustainability isn’t just a goal; it’s a way of doing business,” said CEO Ben Schill. “The technology and processes are here today to make a difference for generations to come. It’s time to act on what is available to us now.”

Since its inception, PTI has integrated CNG/RNG technology into its fleet.

“For one of its large consumer products manufacturers, PTI combined Intermodal with asset-backed RNG trucks for drayage, successfully removing 2,419 tons of greenhouse gases from supply chains, significantly contributing to environmental preservation efforts,” a news release states. “RNG offers reliability, cost-effectiveness and scalability, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to minimize their environmental impact while meeting customer demands. With each RNG truck having the equivalent impact of removing three diesel trucks from the road, PTI is leading the charge toward a greener future.”

PTI recently announced three new sustainability initiatives aimed at further reducing fuel consumption and optimizing operational efficiency:

Mileage Goal — By the end of 2024, PTI aims to move 74 million miles with natural gas, saving 725,540 diesel gallons of fuel use.

Driver Incentive Program — PTI is rewarding drivers for efficient driving and fuel conservation, to save 114,285 gallons of annual fuel consumption through best-in-class efficiency by the end of 2024.

Route Optimization — PTI officials say they are committed to loading every mile via route optimization, backhaul load solicitation and collaboration with dedicated customers. By the end of 2024, PTI aims to load 80% of empty dedicated miles, turning 715,000 gallons of would-be burned empty miles into loaded miles.

“We’re encouraged by shippers’ recognition of proven alternative fuels like RNG/CNG,” said Jared Stedle, PTI’s chief commercial officer. “While (battery electric vehicles) BEVs are increasingly present in transportation, local applications, such as intermodal drayage, remain ideal for their shorter run and return-to-base nature. Shippers can collaborate with carriers like PTI to adopt RNG as an alternate fuel, leveraging existing technology and infrastructure. Natural gas applications are economically viable today and can effectively replace diesel fuel in longer-range scenarios without sacrificing payload capacity.”

