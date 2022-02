FleetPride acquires MTR Fleet Services

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of MTR Fleet Services of Cumming, Georgia.

“Our company is committed to the principle of operational readiness. That means investing in our customers, investing in our capabilities, and investing in our team,” Jason Martin, founder of MTR Fleet Services, said. “With FleetPride, we are teaming up to join a company that shares our philosophy. We’re excited to become a part of their new nationwide service organization.”

The MTR team supports customers throughout metro Atlanta and northern Georgia with service, including heavy duty repairs, body work and on-site maintenance services.

“It is a pleasure to welcome the MTR Fleet Services team to FleetPride,” Cory Anderson, FleetPride general manager and vice president of service, said. “Jason Martin has developed a first-class team that is focused on total customer satisfaction. We look forward to expanding the solutions offered to their customers, with several parts locations in the Atlanta market, including our regional Distribution Center for added support.”

Recently, FleetPride launched a dedicated service business unit to manage the growing footprint of company-owned service centers, now encompassing more than 60 locations.

“Today we take another important step in our commitment to deliver solutions to our customers in the heavy-duty aftermarket,” Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations, said. “I am very proud of what we are building here at FleetPride. Over the last 18 months, we’ve upgraded our supply chain, introduced FleetPride.com as the first click in heavy duty, and we have continued to partner with great businesses like MTR Fleet Services. All of this is possible because we have great people. Our team members are truly amazing – they work hard every day to help our customers be successful. We’re excited to welcome Jason Martin and his team to the family.”