Overnight lane closures on Georgia freeways announced for coming weekend

By The Trucker News Staff -
Expect delays in parts of Georgia this weekend due to road construction.

ATLANTA — Work crews for the Georgia Department of Transportation will conduct preventative bridge maintenance on the Interstate 75 Northwest Corridor (NWC) Express lanes from Akers Mill Road to Hickory Grove Road and along Interstate 575 from I-75 to Sixes Road this weekend.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, the NWC will be closed to the traveling public beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, until 4 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.

