Semi-truck driver shot on I-75 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A semi-truck driver was reportedly shot and seriously injured Wednesday afternoon while driving on Interstate 75 in Cobb County.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the driver was shot around 1 p.m. by another driver on I-75 north.
“There is a crash on I-75 N past Wade Green Rd. leaving all lanes blocked,” 511 GA tweeted. “Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes.”
The suspect did not stop, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk with the Cobb County Police.
The tractor-trailer was blocking the interstate when police arrived. The injured driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.
All lanes of I-75 north were temporarily blocked in the area and reopened re-opened around 2:30 p.m., according to Georgia Department of Transportation.
