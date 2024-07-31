FleetPulse receives new funding from NFI Ventures

CHICAGO — Customer focus is about to get extra attention at FleetPulse, who announced recently via media release that it has received additional funding from NFI Ventures, which will be used to enhance the development of its customer-focused innovations and expedite product commercialization.

“The trailer must be a strategic, digital asset in our rapidly evolving industry,” said Carl-Christoph “CCR” Reckers, CEO of FleetPulse. “This additional funding is a vote of confidence from forward-looking and highly respected partners in the trucking and venture capital industries, and these relationships will deepen our understanding of customer needs as well as enable us to tap into valuable networks to accelerate commercially.”

Following its recent separation from Great Dane and an $11M seed funding round, FleetPulse continues to attract strategic and financial investments.

NFI, an early adopter of FleetPulse trailer telematics, has been instrumental in pilot programs and technology design partnerships, the release stated, aimed at improving safety, cargo security, and fleet performance.

“Working together with Fleet Pulse will enable us to provide richer data and insights to our customers,” said Jim O’Leary, vice president of fleet services at NFI. “We go beyond providing transportation services and enable our customers to make data-driven decisions about their business.”

Ironspring Ventures, an early-stage, sector-focused venture capital firm with expertise across the industrial supply chain, also backed FleetPulse, given its rapid trailer deployment and commercial progress since launching as an independent company earlier this year.

“FleetPulse delivers crucial visibility and data-driven insights into trailers, a key asset in the supply chain that has been underserved,” said Ty Findley, general partner at Ironspring Ventures. “We were impressed by the team’s ability to rapidly deploy the FleetPulse product commercially onto what is now tens of thousands of trailers all across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. And we’re thrilled to catalyze our network in support of the company’s incredible early momentum.”